Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Trading 7.3% Higher

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.47, 196,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 358,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.