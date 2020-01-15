Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CYOU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $554.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 455,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Changyou.Com by 86.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

