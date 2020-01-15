Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,776 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

