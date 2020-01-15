Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 468,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,111. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.