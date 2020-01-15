Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CEY opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.58. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

A number of research firms recently commented on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

