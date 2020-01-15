Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the third quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

