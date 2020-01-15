CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.62 million and $694.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.37 or 0.06067694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036473 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00120123 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.