Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

