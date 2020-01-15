Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.02

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.02 and last traded at $210.02, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.33.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $9,882,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 857,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

