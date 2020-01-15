Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 7.7%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 70,297 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,076,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

