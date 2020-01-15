Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Insiders have acquired 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.