Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 48.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

