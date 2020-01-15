Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
