Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.4%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $86.02, 4,238,058 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,718,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

