Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

