CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

