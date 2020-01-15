Cargojet’s (CJT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$109.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.97. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$72.13 and a 52-week high of C$110.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

