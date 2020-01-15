Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

