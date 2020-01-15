Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 116,240 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,240 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after buying an additional 2,808,819 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,865,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 2,344,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,956,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,553,000 after buying an additional 2,322,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 69,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,637. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.