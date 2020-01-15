Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 97,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

