Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,410 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

