Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives $2.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

CPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 81,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

