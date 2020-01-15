Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

