Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

