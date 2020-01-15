Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.89. The stock had a trading volume of 472,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $247.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.