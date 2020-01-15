Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 142 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Fortive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. 20,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

