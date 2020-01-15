Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet raised Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Cannae stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,801.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $15,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,325,000 after buying an additional 251,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 187,902 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 692.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

