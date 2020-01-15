Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 859,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 797,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,557. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 469,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 112.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.