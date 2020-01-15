Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,807 ($36.92). 1,859,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,642.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.