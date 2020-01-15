Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON EMAN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.78). 18,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40. Everyman Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.99 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.10.
About Everyman Media Group
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.