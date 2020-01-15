Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON EMAN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.78). 18,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40. Everyman Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.99 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.10.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

