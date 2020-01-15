Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 11.2%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, 241,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 81,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

