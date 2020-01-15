Campbell Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

