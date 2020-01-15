Campbell Wealth Management Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

