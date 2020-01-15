Campbell Wealth Management Has $28.02 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $221.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

