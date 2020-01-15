Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CLMT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 2,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,856. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

