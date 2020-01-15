Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,144. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Calix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calix by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

