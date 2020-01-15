Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFW. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.66.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.