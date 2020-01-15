Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole Sells 2,100 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 406,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,976. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

