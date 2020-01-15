Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 285,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. 201,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.