Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 575,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.