Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.21. 1,236,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,992,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

