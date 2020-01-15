Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 417,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.57 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.