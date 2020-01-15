Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

