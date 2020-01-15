Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $5.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1,435.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,441.80. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.