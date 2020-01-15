Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $330.43. The company had a trading volume of 116,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $330.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.90 and a 200 day moving average of $305.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

