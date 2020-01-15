Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from to in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 644,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

