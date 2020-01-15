Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 983 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, reaching $380.29. 192,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $254.56 and a 52-week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

