Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 65,626 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65,626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $94,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.