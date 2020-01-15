Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

LOW traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.69. 2,060,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

