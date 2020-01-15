Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of L3Harris worth $75,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.35. 340,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.