Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 113,637 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,637 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. 1,651,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

